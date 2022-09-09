Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum Reports That The Queen Elizabeth Wax Figure Is Missing

LONDON - (UK Satire) - Scotland Yard is reporting that the Madame Tussaud's Museum wax figure of her majesty, Queen Elizabeth has apparently been stolen.

Reporter Ginger Beer with The Bees Knees News Agency stated that a museum security guard apparently dozed off between the hours of 2:15 am and 4:35 am.

Security video clearly shows a group of three men dressed as Tottenham Hot Spur football players picking up the QE wax figure and exiting the museum within 4 minutes and 19 seconds.

SIDENOTE: Scotland Yard vows that the three hooligans will be caught, arrested, and remanded to jail, without bond.