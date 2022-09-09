Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum Reports That The Queen Elizabeth Wax Figure Is Missing

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 9 September 2022

image for Madame Tussaud's Wax Museum Reports That The Queen Elizabeth Wax Figure Is Missing
Scotland Yard promises that the Queen Elizabeth wax figure will be found very soon.

LONDON - (UK Satire) - Scotland Yard is reporting that the Madame Tussaud's Museum wax figure of her majesty, Queen Elizabeth has apparently been stolen.

Reporter Ginger Beer with The Bees Knees News Agency stated that a museum security guard apparently dozed off between the hours of 2:15 am and 4:35 am.

Security video clearly shows a group of three men dressed as Tottenham Hot Spur football players picking up the QE wax figure and exiting the museum within 4 minutes and 19 seconds.

SIDENOTE: Scotland Yard vows that the three hooligans will be caught, arrested, and remanded to jail, without bond.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Queen Elizabeth IIWaxworks

