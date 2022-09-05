The Buckingham Palace Souvenir Shop's Number 1 Seller Is The Queen Elizabeth On A Fox Hunt Bobblehead Doll

LONDON - (UK News) - Ta Ta For Now News reporter Petula Tart has just stated that the top selling item in the Buckingham Palace Souvenir Shop is the bobblehead doll that depicts her majesty, the queen, sitting on her favorite horse, "Buffy," while on a fox hunt.

The QE on her horse bobblehead doll has been purchased by tourists from 39 of the world's 196 countries.

One tourist from Germany, Hans Hansinsteen, 53, said that he actually bought seven (7) of the dolls to give out to his grandchildren for Christmas.

When Miss Tart asked Queen Elizabeth if she liked her bobblehead doll, she replied "Oh yes, I love it to pieces, true dat."

SIDENOTE: British information guru, Piers Morgan stated that the queen receives a commission of £9 [$10.33 - US] for each bobblehead doll that is purchased.