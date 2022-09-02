The Buckingham Palace Doctor Says That The Queen's Recent Fall May Necessitate Her Getting a Full Hysterectomy

LONDON - (UK Satire) - The queen was recently treated for injuries she sustained when she fell off her horse during a recent fox hunt at Windsor Castle.

At first the official Buckingham Palace physician Dr. Winthrop Pillfello, stated that the queen was very lucky to have survived a fall in which she landed on her noggin' (head).

The queen reportedly recovered and went back to her "Queening" duties. But now Buck House, as British irreverent comedian, Ricky Gervais refers to the Palace of Buckingham, things are not looking 'cheery' for her majesty.

Dr. Pillfello is now reporting that the queen has developed a crotch infection, which will probably necessitate her having a full and complete hysterectomy.

The queen's son, Prince Charles has informed the British press that his "Mum" will go in and have the needed hysterectomy.

Charlie, ever the joker then said, "Me mum she is going to have everything surgically removed except for her "Playpen."