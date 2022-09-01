Cheryl Cole Has Just Purchased Queen Elizabeth's 2022 Lamborghini Murcielago Deluxe

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 1 September 2022

image for Cheryl Cole Has Just Purchased Queen Elizabeth's 2022 Lamborghini Murcielago Deluxe
Queen Elizabeth has said of Cheryl Cole that she loves her like a granddaughter.

LONDON - (UK Satire) - It is no secret that British singer Cheryl Cole has always been in awe of Queen Elizabeth. In fact True Dat News Agency writer Reggie Rickenracker, stated that "Cheeza" named her pet cockatoo, "Queeny," after her majesty.

So when Ms. Cole heard that the queen had sold her 2022 Lamborghini Murcielago Deluxe to the president of Afghanistan, General Abu Taboo Fashu, she knew she had to get in contact with him.

Cole offered to buy the car from him for what he paid for it plus an extra £50,000 ($57,700 - US).

At first the president/general said no dice, but after Cheryl told him that she would also throw in two dozen photos of her in her birthday suit, he quickly replied, "Sold!!!"

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

