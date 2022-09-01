LONDON - (UK Satire) - It is no secret that British singer Cheryl Cole has always been in awe of Queen Elizabeth. In fact True Dat News Agency writer Reggie Rickenracker, stated that "Cheeza" named her pet cockatoo, "Queeny," after her majesty.

So when Ms. Cole heard that the queen had sold her 2022 Lamborghini Murcielago Deluxe to the president of Afghanistan, General Abu Taboo Fashu, she knew she had to get in contact with him.

Cole offered to buy the car from him for what he paid for it plus an extra £50,000 ($57,700 - US).

At first the president/general said no dice, but after Cheryl told him that she would also throw in two dozen photos of her in her birthday suit, he quickly replied, "Sold!!!"