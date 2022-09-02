Around Britain in a Bus, with Liz Truss

Hello,

Liz Truss here. You know, your future, and last Prime Minister. The one who could have been anything, but became Prime Minister. I could have been the dinner lady who scarred school children for years, now I will just scare the whole world.

What do you mean you have never heard of me? THAT IS A DISGRACE.

When I was opening up Beijing Pork Markets what were you doing?

Anyway, you may remember around the time of the great freedom (or Brexit) we had a bus with a number of alternative facts on it? Well, we are using that for my new show, Liz Truss on a Bus.

Yes, this is the future. You are welcome to it. Now naff off.