Around Britain in a Bus, with Liz Truss

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 2 September 2022

image for Around Britain in a Bus, with Liz Truss
Liz Truss, with her serious face

Hello,

Liz Truss here. You know, your future, and last Prime Minister. The one who could have been anything, but became Prime Minister. I could have been the dinner lady who scarred school children for years, now I will just scare the whole world.

What do you mean you have never heard of me? THAT IS A DISGRACE.

When I was opening up Beijing Pork Markets what were you doing?

Anyway, you may remember around the time of the great freedom (or Brexit) we had a bus with a number of alternative facts on it? Well, we are using that for my new show, Liz Truss on a Bus.

Yes, this is the future. You are welcome to it. Now naff off.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

