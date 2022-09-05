I only voted for her for a laugh

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Monday, 5 September 2022

image for I only voted for her for a laugh
You people with your popularity contests.....

Bachelor and lifelong conservative voter Brian Asshat has told his three followers on Twitter that he only voted for Liz Truss for the laugh.

'Yes, I only voted for her the laugh. I thought no one would vote for her, not when Rishi was in contention as well, and the lovely Penny, but then when it was down to Liz and Rishi I vore for Liz, just for the joke really.'

Commenting on the post, Snotty Bob said 'Hi Brian, a lot of people did that in America, and we ended up with Trump'.

Liz from down the street also posted 'Liz Truss is the woman who would have been the enthusiastic one at the Tupperware party, and now she is the Prime Minister. May God help us all.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
ConservativesjokeLiz Truss

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more