I only voted for her for a laugh

Bachelor and lifelong conservative voter Brian Asshat has told his three followers on Twitter that he only voted for Liz Truss for the laugh.

'Yes, I only voted for her the laugh. I thought no one would vote for her, not when Rishi was in contention as well, and the lovely Penny, but then when it was down to Liz and Rishi I vore for Liz, just for the joke really.'

Commenting on the post, Snotty Bob said 'Hi Brian, a lot of people did that in America, and we ended up with Trump'.

Liz from down the street also posted 'Liz Truss is the woman who would have been the enthusiastic one at the Tupperware party, and now she is the Prime Minister. May God help us all.'