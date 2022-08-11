Liz Truss says cost of living crisis nothing to worry about

Funny story written by Sir Geoffroy Cockface

Thursday, 11 August 2022

Prime Ministerial hopeful Liz Truss told a confrontational audience in London today that they would not need to worry about the cost of living crisis.

A woman pressed Truss angrily on what she was going to do about high inflation, high electricity prices and a squeeze on pay growth that has lasted a decade.

Truss spat back angrily, "Well, if you're one of those complainers, then I can guarantee you, the cost of living will be the least of your worries.

"In our reeducation camps, your every need will be catered for, and you will be taught to be grateful for the competent leadership we give you."

Liz Truss is favourite to win the Conservative leadership contest, and is outperforming rival Rishi Sunak by a large margin.

After her latest comments, Sunak hit back at Truss, saying, "Reeducation camps for dissenters were my idea. She stole it."

Truss spokesman Geoff Gusset said, "If it was up to Sunak then his reeducation camps would use Russian gas, not our superior British gas. We cannot let the country fall into the hands of this traitorous coloured man. Vote Truss for a correct Britain."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

