The BBC Is Reporting That Their Is a Growing Groundswell To Pick Cheryl Cole To Be The Next British Prime Minister

LONDON - (Satire News) - Word coming from the BBC is that now that PM Boris Johnson is on his way out the 10 Downing St. door, suggestions and opinions as to who should replace him are falling from the foggy English sky.

Names that have been tossed around include Piers Morgan, Prince Charles, Ricky Gervais, Mick Jagger, and Len Goodman.

But one individual who is starting to pick up more and more supporters is English singer and TV personality Cheryl Ann Tweedy (aka Cheryl Cole).

Ta Ta For Now News writer Chatsworth Wigginsworth noted that at 39, Chezza is certainly quite young compared to the old relics like Prince Charles, 73, Len Goodman, 78, and Mick Jagger 79.

Wigginsworth also noted that Cole would certainly become the hottest, prettiest, and sexiest prime minister in British history.

When reached for a comment, Cheryl replied, "I would love ta become da new leader of England - I do think dat it would be totally groovy, invigorating, stimulating, and somewhat orgasmic, true dat, yes!"