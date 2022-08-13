In Order To Honor African-Americans, The Greyhound Bus Co. Will Become The Blackhound Bus Co.

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 13 August 2022

image for In Order To Honor African-Americans, The Greyhound Bus Co. Will Become The Blackhound Bus Co.
The NAACP is extremely grateful to Greyhound for the honor.

ST. PAUL, Minnesota - (Satire News) - The nation's largest intercity bus service has just announced that it will be honoring the millions of African-Americans who have used their bus service.

Watchdog News Agency reporter Dylan Fresco, wrote that the executives of Greyhound decided to honor people of color (blacks) by changing the name of their company from Greyhound to Blackhound.

A spokesperson for the NAACP, Tyrelli Frankson, stated that he and every member of his organization, plus the members of the Black Lives Matter group want to express their sincerest appreciation for this wonderful gesture.

Frankson thanked the executives at Blackhound for also providing every adult black bus traveler with a $500 voucher to be used to travel on Blackhound to any US city of his or her choosing.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Black Lives MatterBusNames

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more