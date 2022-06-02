London Announces That They Will Soon Be Putting Triple-Decker Buses Into Service

Thursday, 2 June 2022

They really are tall-as-bloomin'-shit buses

LONDON - (Satire News) - The powers-that-be in London have just announced that after months of research, the city will be adding triple-decker buses.

Ta Ta For Now News reporter Loretta Piffinshaw, spoke personally with PM Boris Johnson, who told her that it has been his dream to add triple-decker buses to London's fleet of buses.

One long time double-decker bus driver, Reginal McRiggins, 83, said that he has opted out on driving one of the tall-as-bloomin'-shit buses because he is horribly afraid of heights.

Meanwhile her majesty the queen told her BFF Piers Morgan that she wants to be a part of the history-making first ride on the triple-decker buses.

Morgan, who recently got his ass kicked by ex-girlfriend Sarah Ferguson, even offered for the queen to sit on his lap, to keep her from becoming dizzy and possibly fainting in public.

