British Sexpots Cheryl Cole and Elizabeth Hurley To Star In The New James Bond Movie, "James Bond And His Sizzling Sex Romp With Two Sexy Russian Spies"

LONDON - (UK Satire) - Bees Knees News reporter Ginger Beer, recently met with Elizabeth Hurley and Cheryl Cole at the ritzy Restaurant Gordon Ramsay.

The two British women will soon be appearing in the latest James Bond motion picture titled, "James Bond And His Sizzling Sex Romp With Two Sexy Russian Spies."

The film will star Daniel Craig and will center on Bond and two gorgeously sexy Russian spies Emma Ettavich and Sonja Dillychev, played by Hurley and Cole.

The movie is being produced by Spitfire Films in association with Castle Moat Pictures. Noted English producer Reginald Crosswicket says that the movie will be filmed on location in several of the world's most beautiful places including Dubai, Paris, Singapore, Rio de Janero, and Cleveland.

Elizabeth and Cheryl's characters will become involved in a hot, sizzling, romantic menage-a-trois with James Bond.

The film will have an X-rating due to the erotically sensuous shower scene between Emma, Sonja, and James Bond.