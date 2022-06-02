Elizabeth Hurley AKA The Sex Goddess Admits That She Had Her Hooha Tightened

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 2 June 2022

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

image for Elizabeth Hurley AKA The Sex Goddess Admits That She Had Her Hooha Tightened
It's a fairly simple procedure most people can do at home with a pipe wrench.

BEVERLY HILLS, California - (Satire News) - Elizabeth Hurley who has to be the best looking 56-year-old woman on both sides of the pond (the Atlantic) recently spoke with Bedroom Pillow Talk senior writer Carolina Chipotle.

CC asked Lizzy about her latest movie which is entitled "The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly - Part 2."

Hurley replied that in the detective thriller she stars with Ann Coulter and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who know about as much about acting, as the Trumptard knows about telling the truth.

Lizzy was asked by Miss Chipotle about her pussy-tightening procedure rumor.

The astoundingly sexy Hurley replied that it was no rumor, adding that since her muffin-tightening operation, she has tripled her orgasm numbers, plus she has noticed that now her boinking screams have gone up by about 24 decibels.

SIDENOTE: Lizzy told Carolina that she knew that both Taylor Greene and Coulter were ugly looking bitches, but she had no idea just exactly how fucking ugly the two GOPettes actually were...Bow-Wow City!

