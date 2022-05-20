The Sexy, Big Arsed Kim Kardashian To Film A James Bond Movie In The United Kingdom

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 20 May 2022

image for The Sexy, Big Arsed Kim Kardashian To Film A James Bond Movie In The United Kingdom
Kim said she is looking forward to visiting Liverpool's "The Cavern" where the Beatles got their start.

LIVERPOOL, England - (Satire News) - The Tickety Boo News Agency has just announced that the eldest of the five very popular, and very big-butted Kardashian sisters will be filming the next James Bond motion picture in and around Liverpool.

Kimmy, as President Biden calls her, stated that she loves visiting England and is looking forward to having her favorite British dish, mango and cheddar cheese crumpets, as well as Great Britain's world-famous desert, Apricot and Avocado Mince Pie.

Kim has been married three times. Her first husband was Damon "The Brutha" Thomas. Her second hubby was NBA star Kris "The Step Ladder" Humphries, and her third husband, who she hated as much as the Kardashdian sisters hate split ends, was Kanye "The Pest" West.

Beyonce once said to Piers Morgan, "Morgy, all of Kimmy's three hubbies have all been as black as the night."

Kardashian told BuzzFuzz that she was attracted to Kanye because he spoke six different languages, although according to info guru Andy Cohen, "The Pest" wasn't fluent in any of the six.

Ms. Kardashian, who has one of the most unhumanly gigantic asses on both sides of the pond (the Atlantic Ocean) will star with Daniel Craig in the new Bond thriller "James Bond And The Dominating Dominatrix From Dubai."

SIDENOTE: Appearing with Craig and Kardashian in the X-rated motion picture will be Jessica Simpson, Ronda Rousey, Blake Shelton, Lady Gaga, and in his first movie appearance, Chicago-born rapper Yo Baby Poo.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
James BondKim Kardashian

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more