Elizabeth Hurley, Ann Coulter, and Marjorie Taylor Greene To Star In The Motion Picture, "The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly – Part 2"

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - Lion's Face Pictures in association with Solar System Films has just announced that England's most famous actress Elizabeth Hurley, has agreed to appear in the motion picture "The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly - Part 2" with political mavens Ann "Trigger" Coulter and Marjorie "The Human Scarecrow" Taylor Greene.

Hurley noted that she had never met the two politicoistas, but she has to admit that just like everyone says the two porkers are so fucking ugly they actually make Rudy "The Swamp Creature" Giuliani look like a Playboy bunny.

In the film, Lizzy portrays a private detective (Charlene Lexus) who discovers that two political spys, played by Coulter and Taylor Greene have been stealing gold bars from Fort Knox.

After she confronts the two, they jump her, but little do the two spys know that Lexus, is trained in Karate, Kung Fu, Taekwondo, kickboxing, Fucshinsu and ball busting.

The sexually sultry Lexus unleashes all of her martial arts fury on the two skanks and within 18 seconds the two end up looking like a Tijuana pinata after it has been clobbered all to hell.

SIDENOTE: The film is rated X, due to the explicit sexual scene between the male hippo and the female monkey.