Elizabeth Hurley Named The Top MILF By The University of Alabama Male Student Body

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama - (Satire News) - Elizabeth Hurley was recently named "The MILF We Would Like To Be In A Las Vegas Luxury Suite With," by the male student body of the University of Alabama.

The poll was taken by the highly reputable info gathering agency The QuinniPinni Poll Agency.

A total of 17,904 male students participated in the poll. Hurley received 13,107 votes, Charlize Theron received 2,396 votes, Ivanka Trump received 1,473, and the remaining 923 were divided among Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears, Sofia Vergara, Lady Gaga, and Kate Gosselin.

Meanwhile Lizzy Hurley, who is 56, but amazingly looks 26, said that she is planning to travel to the University of Alabama, to put on a strip show for the Crimson Tide student body, to show how happy she is that so many find her to be the best MILF in the entire nation.

SIDENOTE: While in Alabama, Hurley plans to visit one of the biggest cottonfields in the entire country.