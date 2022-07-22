Schedule F for Fuck It Up!

Donny “The Bull” Trump wrote a Schedule F before he was kicked to the curb. With such a plan, he can fire any federal employee he wants. But wait – there’s more!

Anyone who wants to change the law to suit himself – and put his faithful slime in various top levels positions of power (like his kids) – is a dictator.

Soon, all of America will only have people who will happily kiss Donald’s ass. Anyone who calls him a shithead will be put in front of a firing line.

But wait – there’s more!

Putin is just wasting time and sharpening his daggers and letting out some old bullets for new in Ukraine. What he’s really waiting for is for Trump to let him in the front door of America. That way, not a shot has to be fired. Trump will hand over ‘bad Americans’ and ‘nasty women’ to Putin, who will then ship them off to Siberia. The first time America has done deals of state with another country?

No. France helped America become America in 1776 against their common enemy, Britain.

And once F is humming along nicely, there will a G, H, I, J … until they get to Schedule T: where Trump pronounces himself “King of America”, destroying its beleaguered democracy once and for all. Human beings will be bought and sold on the New York stock exchange. You can protest all you want, but a racist police force or military under King Trump will cut people down in the streets (didn’t Donny say he could kill a person on the streets of New York city and not get arrested? Now that’s MONEY!) and silence them and send them far far away, abducted by official government authorities in the middle of the night.

So to all the allies of America … soon, Trump will be the Western voice for both Russia and China. China will buy most of America. American kids will be learning Russian and Cantonese. You shall no longer sing the song of Francis Scott Key, but a glorious orchestral number with a heavy brass section written by some Russian or Chinese song stylist about how wonderful being a worker of the world really is and don’t you hate freedoms when it comes to giving more power to your illustrious ruler?

Is that why Kin Jong Un has been so silent lately? He’s being outshone by Trump and the fear of his oncoming Special F cereal every American will soon be forced to cram down their throats and choke on?

In a related story, Antarctica will soon be open for construction on suburbs, where people can live in peace and harmony with penguins, far from the northern hemisphere and its dictators all vying to own everything, or fire your ass (or worse, of course) if you don’t get on your knees as the king passes by.