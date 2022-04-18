Britain To Change The Colors of Its Flag

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 18 April 2022

image for Britain To Change The Colors of Its Flag
After 416 years the colors of the British flag are being changed.

LONDON - (Satire News) Prime Minister Boris Johnson has just informed the people of Great Britain that parliament has voted to change the colors of the English flag.

The red, white, and blue color scheme was first implemented back on Wednesday, September 16, 1606, by a seamstress/sorceress named Betsy Rosenshire, who at the time was 102, but actually looked 92.

She sewed the first Union Jack flag made from corn shucks, moose hide, and discarded ladies bloomers.

And now after 416 years of the English flag flying over everything from Buckingham Palace to the Tower Big Ben, and Wembley Stadium to most McDonalds, the Union Jack will be getting a make over.

Parliament has voted overwhelmingly to change the Brit flag colors from red, white, and navy blue, to yellow and royal blue in honor of the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

Meanwhile, Piers Morgan has issued an official complaint, but Prince Charles reportedly told Morgy to shut his bloomin', blithering, blimey, bastard mouth, or else he will have his arrogantly pompous ass exiled to the darkest jungles of Zimbabwe.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
BritainFlagUnion Jack

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more