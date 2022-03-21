STAIND To Headline Monsters of Rock Moscow 2022 as Aaron Lewis comes out as pro-Putin

Funny story written by amey-shetye

Monday, 21 March 2022

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

MOSCOW – ‘Monsters of Rock Moscow 2022’ has announced Staind as their first headliner as the long defunct music festival has been resurrected as a Kremlin-pressured pro-war rally.

American rock band STAIND has been announced as the first headliner for the festival. Staind frontman Aaron Lewis recently embraced conspiracy theories about Vladmir Putin attacking Ukraine as a way to destroy the “deep state”. At a recent concert, Aarow Lewis asked his audience “maybe we should listen to what Vladmir Putin is saying”.

The clip which has now gone viral, mostly on Russian State TV, has served as an impetus for the Kremlin to invite Staind to perform in Moscow.

Aaron Lewis is slated to appear on Tucker Carlson’s show to announce specific details about the concert and air his thoughts on the Ukraine invasion.

