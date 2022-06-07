A Freak California Monsoon Has Totally Put Out The Huge La Senora Forest Fire In Northern California

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 7 June 2022

image for A Freak California Monsoon Has Totally Put Out The Huge La Senora Forest Fire In Northern California
A group of rain dancing Paiute Indians are taking credit for the monsoon that put out the La Senora Fire.

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - (Satire News) - The treasurer of the Left Coast state has just stated that the La Senora forest fire that had been burning for weeks has finally been completely put out.

BuzzFuzz reports that a freak monsoon that hit California with such a tremendous force totally squashed the dreaded fire that destroyed 76,313¼ acres; including a giant sauna that belonged to Kim Kardashian and a petting zoo that belonged to Elon Musk.

Taffeta Kixx with BuzzFuzz did want to let everyone know that all of the llamas, goats, squirrels, beavers, lambs, chickens, and the lone hippo from the petting zoo, were all evacuated and are now grazing happily on a carrot ranch up in Montana.

The La Senora fire was fueled by the Santa Ana winds from the south, the Santa Moose winds from the north, and the Mitch McConnell winds from Washington, D.C.

SIDENOTE: California Director of Forest Fires Julian Julio Cervezaguez stated that a group of Paiute Indians, who reside just outside of San Francisco, did a traditional rain dance and they are taking credit for the mother-of-all monsoons, which knocked the La Senora forest fire all to hell!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

