No Principals

The principal walked into the staffroom

There was a party in full swing

There was booze and cakes and dancing

A time to drink and laugh and sing

Everyone knew this wasn’t on

Hands, face, space was the saying

But instead of stopping the party

The principal started swaying

He raised his glass to say goodbye

To a teacher who was leaving

Never mind the virus

The pandemic, deaths and grieving

“I’m not aware of what I see

I haven’t broken a single rule

I’m really not responsible

For what happens in my school”

Of course, this never happened

But consider something sinister

The staff all worked at Number Ten

The principal was our Prime Minister