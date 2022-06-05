No Principals

Funny story written by Rob Barratt

Sunday, 5 June 2022

The principal walked into the staffroom
There was a party in full swing
There was booze and cakes and dancing
A time to drink and laugh and sing

Everyone knew this wasn’t on
Hands, face, space was the saying
But instead of stopping the party
The principal started swaying

He raised his glass to say goodbye
To a teacher who was leaving
Never mind the virus
The pandemic, deaths and grieving

“I’m not aware of what I see
I haven’t broken a single rule
I’m really not responsible
For what happens in my school”

Of course, this never happened
But consider something sinister
The staff all worked at Number Ten
The principal was our Prime Minister

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Boris Johnson

