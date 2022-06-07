England's Prime Minister Boris Johnson Is Sending The 19th Liverpool Heavy Artillery To Ukraine

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Boris Johnson is 57, Mickey Mouse is 93, and the Trumptard looks 97.

LONDON - (Satire News) - NATO has praised Great Britain's leader Boris Johnson for his unwavering aid to the peace-loving people of Ukraine and for sending tons of crumpets to Ukrainian soldiers.

PM Johnson has just announced that he will be sending the pride of Liverpool, the 19th Liverpool Heavy Artillery Tank Regiment to fight against Putin's evil empire.

The 19th, nicknamed "The Puddys," recently returned from putting down an insurrection in Mozambique, and before that, they had visited Disney World in Orlando, Florida, where they received Florida's Golden Citrus Award of Meritorious Merit for defeating a combined force of Al-Qaeda, the Taliban, Isis, and Hezbollah troops in Portugal.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth says that she is feeling much better after having her private gas procedure resolved by a German gas expert.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

