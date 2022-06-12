A Flat-Chested Ukrainian Woman Sneaks Two Bombs In Her 44-DDDDDDD Bra To Ukrainian Troops

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

IZYUM, Ukraine - (Satire News) - The Ukrainian government has just stated that they will be presenting the nation's highest civilian medal to Kristina Pullavinka, 29, who is employed as a dog walker in the town of Izyum.

Miss Pullavinka, who is as flat-chested as the ice skating rink located at New York's Rockefeller Center, said that she has a brother, a cousin, a nephew, a boyfriend, and her paternal grandmother all fighting in the Ukrainian army, so she is proud to do her patriotic duty.

A representative for the Ukrainian military stated that so far Kristi has been able to smuggle a total of 192 bombs to her fellow Ukrainian patriots hidden in her 44-DDDDDDD bra.

When asked by a reporter for BuzzFuzz (Ukraine) if her back hurts, since each bomb weighs 41 pounds she replied, "Oh my, hell yes, each night when I go home I have to have my sister or brother massage my two tits because they hurt like a motherfu*ker."

SIDENOTE: Kristina has never been married, but she giggled as she said that since her bomb-smuggling career, she has had a total of 114 marriage proposals; including one from Ukrainian Colonel Borysko Govadova, Jr.