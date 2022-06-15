Johnson Denies Throwing Party To Celebrate Surviving Confidence Vote

Funny story written by Regan Rist

Wednesday, 15 June 2022

image for Johnson Denies Throwing Party To Celebrate Surviving Confidence Vote
Johnson said the cleanup after the 'work event' was minimal: "It was less of a mess than Brexit"

No parties were held at Downing Street after last week’s vote of no confidence in his leadership, according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Reports of beer pong, strippers and drunken renditions of Yellow Submarine following the ballot last Monday had no basis in fact, the Prime Minister told the Commons this morning.

Photos emerged late Tuesday evening appearing to show senior government figures spraying champagne, dancing the Macarena and bashing a piñata resembling Sue Gray.

Mr Johnson admitted that there was a gathering at his residence after the vote, but insisted that it was a work event, a claim supported by his predecessor Theresa May. “I’ve seen the photos and it looks like a typical cabinet meeting to me,” Mrs May said.

The embattled Prime Minister also found unlikely support from Opposition Leader Keir Starmer, who said that close examination of the photos in question suggested that Mr Johnson was telling the truth. “In several of those pictures, it’s clear that the Prime Minister and his friends are eating Indian food. The most likely explanation is that all the local restaurants were closed and they had no choice but to get together and order several hundred pounds’ worth of takeaway vindaloo and poppadoms.”

Mr Johnson has vowed to investigate the leaking of the photos and have the person responsible sent to Rwanda.

