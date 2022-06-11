England To Show Solidarity For Ukraine Will Be Painting Big Ben In The Yellow and Blue Ukrainian Colors

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 11 June 2022

image for England To Show Solidarity For Ukraine Will Be Painting Big Ben In The Yellow and Blue Ukrainian Colors
The Tower Big Ben was opened up on October 13, 1843, at 12:35 pm.

LONDON - (Satire News) - Parliament has voted to repaint the Tower Big Ben, in order to show their support for Ukraine.

The world's most famous clock will be painted yellow and blue to show solidarity for the good, kind-hearted citizens of Ukraine as they fight off the devilish attacks from Putin's rabid, attack dogs.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Parliament that he is bloomingly thrilled that they all decided to go along with his color scheme idea.

He then pointed to Svetlana Chevski, 48, and said that the Moscow-born female Parliamentosa, still shows allegiance to her communist country.

The prime minister did tell her in no uncertain terms, that if her heart is still in Russia, then she needs to get her fucking comrade ass back to the land of evil, warmongering SOBs and Bitches.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Big BenParliamentUkraine

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more