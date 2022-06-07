Prince Charles Denies He Has Monkeypox, Says It's Just Plain Old Fashion Gas

LONDON - (Satire News) - Queen Elizabeth's son, Charles the Prince of Wales, wants to dispel the rumor that has been circulating throughout the United Kingdom, including the towns of Belfast, Lickingshire, and Waxwood-on-the-Blackstaff in Northern Ireland.

Charlie, as British comedian Ricky Gervais, calls him, believes that the viciously vicous rumor may have started by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who loves being a practical Brit jokester.

Her majesty's son wants everyone to know that what he actually has, is not the Monkeypox, but merely a horrendously smelly case of belly gas, or flatulence as they call it in the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, the queen is still planning on visiting Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.