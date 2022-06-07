Prince Charles Denies He Has Monkeypox, Says It's Just Plain Old Fashion Gas

"Some nights Camilla and I just pass the time counting the freckles on each other's bodies." -PRINCE CHARLES

LONDON - (Satire News) - Queen Elizabeth's son, Charles the Prince of Wales, wants to dispel the rumor that has been circulating throughout the United Kingdom, including the towns of Belfast, Lickingshire, and Waxwood-on-the-Blackstaff in Northern Ireland.

Charlie, as British comedian Ricky Gervais, calls him, believes that the viciously vicous rumor may have started by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who loves being a practical Brit jokester.

Her majesty's son wants everyone to know that what he actually has, is not the Monkeypox, but merely a horrendously smelly case of belly gas, or flatulence as they call it in the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, the queen is still planning on visiting Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

