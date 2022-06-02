Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry, and Princess Meghan Are Now Back To Being Fine With Each Other

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 2 June 2022

image for Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry, and Princess Meghan Are Now Back To Being Fine With Each Other
Happy days are here again!

BUCKINGHAM PALACE, England - (Satire News) - All of the popular UK news agencies are excited as her majesty, the queen, has commented that after texing back and forth with Harry and Meghan, the three are all now as happy as a group of 'Fox Hunters" tracking down a fox that is as red as the reddest apple.

Prince Harry told Brompton Boxgrove, with The Tickety Boo News Agency, that he is thrilled that he and his wifey, Meghan, have made amends with his granny, Lizzy.

Meanwhile her majesty stated that since she is 96-years-old, she does not want to be 100 and still holding a damn, childish, grudge against her good-looking grandson and her enormously sexy step-granddaughter.

On Other UK News: Piers Morgan is still devastated at being dumped by his girlfriend, Sarah Ferguson, that therapists have put him on suicide watch.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

