LONDON - (Satire News) - A Buckingham Palace insider has revealed that the queen checked into The Prince Pablo VI Hospital to have a lower body procedure done.

The 96-year-old monarch had recently gone in for an estimate to have 2.7 miles of her varicose veins removed from both her royal legs. The bottom line cost came out to £9,000 [$11,340 US].

Prince Charles said that his mum is resting quasi-comfortably and catching up on episodes of "Downton Abbey," "Monty Python's Flying Circus," and "Gilligan's Island."

Buckingham Palace has stated that as a result of the queen's varicose vein recovery, she will have to cancel her planned trips to Russia, China, and Pisagovia.