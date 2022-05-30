Buckingham Palace Reveals That Queen Elizabeth Had 2.7 Miles of Varicose Veins Removed From Her Royal Legs

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

The queen, who is 96, says that after the removal of her varicose veins she feels like she's only 87.

LONDON - (Satire News) - A Buckingham Palace insider has revealed that the queen checked into The Prince Pablo VI Hospital to have a lower body procedure done.

The 96-year-old monarch had recently gone in for an estimate to have 2.7 miles of her varicose veins removed from both her royal legs. The bottom line cost came out to £9,000 [$11,340 US].

Prince Charles said that his mum is resting quasi-comfortably and catching up on episodes of "Downton Abbey," "Monty Python's Flying Circus," and "Gilligan's Island."

Buckingham Palace has stated that as a result of the queen's varicose vein recovery, she will have to cancel her planned trips to Russia, China, and Pisagovia.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

