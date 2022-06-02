Queen Elizabeth And Piers Morgan Agree To Film a Commercial For McDonalds

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 2 June 2022

image for Queen Elizabeth And Piers Morgan Agree To Film a Commercial For McDonalds
Ronald will unveil a new gold-leaf McMajesty burger in honor of HRH

LONDON - (Satire News) - Mickey D's has just revealed that England's Queen Elizabeth and the Brit mouthpiece Piers Morgan, will be appearing in an upcoming commercial for the huge burger franchise.

The spokesperson for McDonalds, Irene G. Bittenbender, 62, remarked that the entire burger headquarters' building is all a buzz with the fact that the most popular and most liked person in the entire UK (QE not PM) is going to appear in a 42-second commercial, that will appear in the US, along with the UK, Mexico, Guatemala, and the Canary Islands.

Prince Charles was contacted by writer Paloma Sonoma, with the American Foodie News Agency, and he conveyed that his mummy is totally thrilled that she gets to appear in a commercial for her favorite fast food item, the Big Mac.

The queen said that she will be donating her entire fee of $18,000 to the British Home For Retired Rock & Rollers. Meanwhile the skinflint Piers stated that he is keeping every bit of the $9,825 that McDonalds is paying him.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
McDonaldsQueen Elizabeth II

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more