Why weren't S Club 7 invited to perform at the Jubliee concert? is a question no one is asking

They found a slot for Cliff Richard, Paddington Bear, Basil Brush, two blokes from Queen, and a Rod Stewart tribute act performing the greatest hits of Neil Diamond, so why was there no room in all of that for S Club? That is a question that is yet to be asked.

Tina, Rachael, Bradley, Paul, Hannah and the other two were all conspicuous by their absence, much to the surprise of no one.

Although there is still no party like an S Club Party, it would appear that the S Club 7 were seen as to niche even for the fan club that is the royal family.

Prince Charles was looking forward to hearing some Enya, whilst Prince Edward was said to be disappointed at the lack of any decent heavy metal music.