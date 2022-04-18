I took nude photos of several nude photos, claims local man

A 54-year-old man from Whitechapel in East London has told a local newspaper that he recently took a number of saucy nude photographs of some nude photographs while in the nude himself.

Toby Dell, a forklift truck engineer, told The East London Gazette: 'I don't really know why I did it, to be honest.

'I was looking at some nude photos last week when I was gripped by this compulsion to take photos of them.

'Over the next hour or so I took a number of these photos. The session culminated in the removal of all my own clothes which I saw as a fitting, fully nude homage to the whole nude shebang.

'It seemed like the most natural thing in the world and I'd do it all again tomorrow if I had the chance.

'I now intend to write a short article, while in the nude, chronicling my totally nude experience with a view to having the piece published by a magazine or online website that has fans of nude photographs among its readership.'

According to the newspaper, Mr Dell declined any fee for his interview but did ask for nude photographs of the sub-editor to be sent to his home in a plain envelope.