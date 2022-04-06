Man with Microphone still being ignored

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Wednesday, 6 April 2022

image for Man with Microphone still being ignored
Now they will listen, and take me seriously

Although he has a Microphone, highly religious bloke Gavin Williamson (no, not that one) is still being ignored in the high street on Saturday mornings.

'Yes' said Gavin 'I give up my Saturday mornings to tell complete strangers to stop doing what they are doing because Jesus would not approve. I mean, I get called a weirdo, and people look at me strangely, but I know that this is what the Lord wanted me to do'.

'So I just thought that people take my message more seriously if I had a Microphone, and people could actually hear what I had to say'.

'Just think' continued Gavin 'I gave up a day of Trainspotting and Football for this.......What am I like? I don't even like Football'.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

