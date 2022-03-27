Punk Rocker asking what that noise is

Punk Rocker Lee Fishcake, is asking a young man what that noise is.

Fishcake, a man in his seventies who stuck it to the man in the 1970s with his rebellious ways, safety pin habit, and three career-killing facial tattoos asked ‘What the **** is that noise?’

Fishcake, who hasn’t had a rebellious thought for forty years, and has voted conservative for thirty-five of those years found the noise to be objectionable to his tastes.

‘It was just a dirge that went on and on and on. At least in my day, music like that had a message, destroy society, stick it to the man etc. Now it is just music made to put more money into the pocket of the man who runs the record company.'

When asked the young man replied ‘It was some old duffers band from the 1970s, the Genital Guns, no, the Sex Pistols’.