Cool Kid still drinking in the same pub

Although it is now more than thirty years since you left school, and you only go back to your home town at Christmas, the cool kid is still drinking in the same pub.

Shane Worthington, 47, once had the eyes of all of the girls, and some of the boys, read the coolest novels, and listened to the coolest albums, had his fingers on all of the right pulses, and was liked by the teachers, hasn't really moved on since the heady days of Sixth Form.

'Yes' says fellow former sixth-former Helen Fortescue 'We all loved Shane, he was great, but times changed, and Shane hasn't'.

He still reads Kerouac for fun, and listens to Counting Crows, waiting for an epiphany that never comes.