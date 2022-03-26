Local man who angrily tugged trapped dressing gown cord from boxers hospitalised

A 45-year-old man who furiously yanked on his dressing gown cord after it became trapped in his boxer shorts has been admitted to hospital with severe injuries, including a torn scrotal sac and testicular trauma.

Toby Dell, a forklift truck engineer from Dock Street in Whitechapel, E1, told The East London Gazette: "I was wearing just my dressing gown and boxers when the cord got trapped inside my boxers after I'd been to the toilet and had hurriedly pulled them up.

"After fumbling around for a bit, trying to find the other end of the cord I realised the problem and yanked angrily on the trapped section to free it.

"The pain I felt at that point was off the scale and worse than anything I had ever experienced before.

"It felt like somebody was slicing into my nadgers with white-hot cheese wire.

"I sank to my knees and curled up in the foetal position. I don't mind admitting, I was crying at this point.

"I somehow managed to call the ambulance boys but it wasn't easy with all those tears in my eyes"

Mr Dell then confided that he had injured his genitalia before in 1982 when he trapped his foreskin in his trouser zip after being disturbed in his girlfriend's bedroom by her mother carrying mugs of tea and a plate of biscuits.