Citizen Press: In world Z, a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, an evil man creature filled with malice and cruelty named Vader, assembled a group of ex-milatary personnel, to create a private intelligence corporation, to subvert the Jabu race living in the nation of Kuku.

The evil intelligence organization is named C.I.J. (Corporate Intelligence Jerks) and it's only purpose is to bring power and vile satisfaction to it's diabolical members.

The C.I.J. sent it's two top level agents Blix and Pox, to lead a covert team of C.I.J. spies, to stalk a local housewife, named Taylor Bullcocks.

They wiretapped her house and placed a GPS device under her car, to easily find her exact whereabouts. Blix photographed Bullcocks' pet dog for the twelfth time, for no other reason except to enjoy himself.

Pox, on the other hand, spread lies about her at her job, at her doctor's office, at her dentist's office, at her school, to her parents, to her friend's and around town. He went so far as to file a false report to the C.I.J. about her, to justify the activities against her, based on fabricated evidence.

When questioned by Rolling Bones Magazine, the Jabu police chief, a retired celebrity stalker, said "The police can't do anything about Mrs Bullcocks situation because the stalker's from C.I.J. are not touching her body or her property and all they're doing is keeping a close eye on her movement's and documenting her habit's."

Many Jabu citizens say they're fed up with the C.I.J. intelligence agency and their nationwide campaign to stalk the innocent and to gather meaningless information on the political rival of their supporter's, using harsh military tactics.

There are rumors everywhere, of a nation wide computer system being financed by the C.I.J. to monitor the phone's and social media usage of Jabu citizens.

Blix watched the suburban landscape glide past the highway as he pursued a new assignment to stalk another housewife whose name he refused to reveal. His case has led from Lexico to Hawaii to Califa, making headlines at the C.I.J. He identified himself as a police officer on his tourist visa while he collected data on the housewife and her family, while they vacationed.

Locked onto the new target, Blix mobilized his team. It grew to at least 19 operatives: hired muscle, from the mafia, a local street gang, private detectives, a former police sergeant, and 2 undercover cartel operatives trained by their country's military special forces.

The team did stakeouts while the unsuspecting neighborhood slept. They left a green yellow parakeet feather near the driver's door of her car while it was parked at her home. The next day, they left another identical feather near her driver's door when she parked at the grocery store as an "emotional blast," since the housewife owns a pet parakeet of a similar color. They expected for her to experience all kinds of paranoid idea's, after seeing the mysterious feathers. They even stalked her from a distance to record her reaction, to finding the feather's.

They recruited her sister-in-law to lure her and her family to the San Dingo Zoo, so they could practice following her around the zoo, always watchful, to see if she noticed what was occuring.

An operative, who works as a professional detective for powerful drug cartel's and movie star's, followed her into a Denny restaurant where he spread lies about her to the female cashier, so the employees could hold up her order for two hours.

They then recruited a female friend and her crippled gay son to give them her travel destination in advance, so they could get a serial killer to say hello to her at a Z-mart store, in Rixon.

The activities of the intelligence agency on it's citizens is not illegal, but it's a devastating situation that eats away at the core of the nation of Kuku, located on world Z.