School Bully now middle manager at accountancy firm

Your school bully, Nigel Fairweather Brown is now a middle manager at an accountancy firm.

The former scourge of the primary school playground, with his henchmen Snotty Bob and some other bloke who would have no friends if he didn't laugh at what Nigel said, now does double-entry bookkeeping and diary management for the Whiskey, Turkey and Whatever Accountants in the high streets.

He wears sandals with socks, reads the Sun for the intellectual challenge, and unsurprisingly voted Leave.

His Twitter feed is followed by four people. Not one of them knows him in real life.

You do, but you really wish that you didn't.