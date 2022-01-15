First Meeting of 2022 lasts three hours

A meeting in a small firm lasted three hours, the longest meeting of the year, but also the shortest one in its history, due to the lack of Sue from Accounts.

Bunty McClintock, who works in reception said ‘It was the first meeting of 2022, and surprisingly it only lasted for three hours. They normally last a lot longer and lead to no change, the progress of anything, but I felt that today’s meeting was a very productive one.'

Gary Johnson, who works in the accounts department with Sue was surprised at how quickly the time flew past. ‘Usually, at the three-hour mark, we are banging our heads on the desk because Sue has found a minor discrepancy, and needs all of our efforts to do her job for her, but today we just made a lot of progress.'

Later Sue said ‘I just love those meetings, where I can blame my own incompetence on other people, and get paid quite a lot for just doing it.'

Bunty McClintock said ‘Sue’s great, she really is, but I don’t go to the pub with her after work, because you can have too much of a good thing’.