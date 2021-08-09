Have you seen Janet's special mug?

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Monday, 9 August 2021

Janet's mug, I wish I could find Janet's mug

Have you seen Janet's special mug?

Which one?

The red one, with a wonky handle, and a big bottom.

Which department is she in?

You mean Janet, I thought you were talking about the mug...Janet in accounts, you know Janet, everyone knows Janet. Lovely on a Monday morning, a bit of a fright by Wednesday, brings cake in on Fridays. You must know her.

What, you don't even work here? What am I even talking to you for? How did you get in? Do you have a pass? Do security know you are here?

Anyway, have you seen Janet's special mug? You haven't....Oh well, looks like I will have to buy one just like it. It is the third special we have bought, and she still thinks it is the first one.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

