Supply Teacher Hospitalised with Stynx Africa Poisoning

Funny story written by Archibald Minge

Monday, 21 March 2022

image for Supply Teacher Hospitalised with Stynx Africa Poisoning
Smells like teen spirit!

The world of education was dealt a crushing blow today as supply teacher Euphemia Tudor-Stewart collapsed after prolonged exposure to Stynx Africa during her first day at an all-boys school.

"Normal people just aren't used to it," said PE master Herbert Pommel-Horse. "It takes years of working with teenage boys to develop a sense of immunity to the overwhelming pong. The fact that Stynx comes in thirty-seven varieties makes it even harder for the untrained nose to cope.

It is believed that Ms Tudor-Stewart, who has vowed to stick to all-girls schools in future, fell to the floor in a stupor after being allocated a class of Year 10 boys directly after they'd had PE.

"Frankly, she didn't stand a chance," said head of Maths Andy Rhombus.

It wasn't all bad news, though. Year 9 tearaway Kayden-Brayden-Jayden-Kai Rooney-Sheringham said, "Well, at least this is one thing I won't get the blame for. I haven't worn deodorant since my mum sued the school because it was against my human rights."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Human RightsSchoolSweatTeachersTeens

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more