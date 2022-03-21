Supply Teacher Hospitalised with Stynx Africa Poisoning

The world of education was dealt a crushing blow today as supply teacher Euphemia Tudor-Stewart collapsed after prolonged exposure to Stynx Africa during her first day at an all-boys school.

"Normal people just aren't used to it," said PE master Herbert Pommel-Horse. "It takes years of working with teenage boys to develop a sense of immunity to the overwhelming pong. The fact that Stynx comes in thirty-seven varieties makes it even harder for the untrained nose to cope.

It is believed that Ms Tudor-Stewart, who has vowed to stick to all-girls schools in future, fell to the floor in a stupor after being allocated a class of Year 10 boys directly after they'd had PE.

"Frankly, she didn't stand a chance," said head of Maths Andy Rhombus.

It wasn't all bad news, though. Year 9 tearaway Kayden-Brayden-Jayden-Kai Rooney-Sheringham said, "Well, at least this is one thing I won't get the blame for. I haven't worn deodorant since my mum sued the school because it was against my human rights."