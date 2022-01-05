Despite expensive aftershave, Kevin still smells like Kevin

Although he got some expensive aftershave from girlfriend Lauren, Kevin Smith, a 31-year-old sewage worker still smells as bad as he always has done.

‘Yes’ said Lauren on her blog ‘I bought Kevin some aftershave that was advertised by an actor or a sportsman, or both, I can’t remember which one it was. He is fine when he leaves for work, but at the end of the day, he reeks of anything. It is even in the car’.

Kevin read the blog and still doesn’t know it is about him. ‘I work in a sewer’ said Kevin ‘It is not me that smells, it is my environment. I mean they have showers there, but I just love seeing the look on her face when I get home. If Lauren spent 8 hours in a sewer as I do, she wouldn’t smell that good either.'

When asked why he doesn’t look for another job in more pleasant surroundings Kevin just said ‘I would miss the lads at work too much. I mean the Cookie Monster and Snotty Bob are the best company you can find anywhere, and I work in sewerage, so I should know, and no mistake’.