School Children deciding on facial expressions

School-children four-year-old Josh and six-year-old Daisy are deciding on the facial expressions that they will use in the school photo that their mum will put up on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

'I was thinking of being a lion and roaring' said Josh.

'I was just planning to look a bit bored and embarrassed by the whole thing' added Daisy, as jaded as many six-year-olds seem to be.

Their parents, both have a media brand to keep up. Father Shane said:

'It really doesn't matter what they do in the photos, with Photoshop I can make them look like they are doing anything'.