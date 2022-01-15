For the fourth time the Mrs Brown Boys Christmas Special fails to lift the nation’s spirits

Now something of a Christmas tradition, like Call The Midwife, The Snowman, a forty-year-old episode of Morecambe and Wise, and the Queen’s Speech, the Christmas edition of comedy Mrs Brown’s Boys has failed to lift the nation’s

spirits, again.

Television expert Bobby Cellophane said ‘The BBC thinks that a laughter track or a live audience laughing makes something funnier than it is. Look at the success of Not Going Out, Miranda, or heaven forbid, My Family. However, we now know that the law of diminishing returns has set in with the shows. I mean, someone saying Feck all the time became passe with Father Ted, and that ended twenty years ago. Blokes in dresses has never been funny, and yes I am including Monty Python’s Flying Circus in that, and yet it still seems to keep going.'

BBC Spokesman Green Salad piped up ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys is light-hearted fun for the family, is cheap to make, and doesn’t do anything for society, so like the Conservatives, it will keep going, even though no-one really wants it’.