The Bravo Network Cancels The Reality Cooking Show – “Cooking Healthy With Donald Trump" After Airing Only 1 Episode!

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – Reports filtering out of Mar-a-Lago are that the former Asshole-in-Chief (Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump) is totally devastated at the fact that his reality show, “Cooking Healthy With Donald Trump” has just been cancelled after the airing of only one episode.

The show’s producer, Viviana Crickapix, 64, told the news media that after the first episode aired, their switchboard lit up like The White House Christmas Tree.

She said that they had literally millions of complaints from every state in the union, and even from 102 of the world’s 195 countries, including Ireland, Iceland, Afghanistan, Paraguay, and Pisgovia.

One elderly woman from Boston, asked what brilliant punk had the fucking idea of giving the orange whoremonger his very own reality cooking show.

Another said that having the “Nazi Boy,” host a show on healthy cooking is like putting perfume on a sardine.

SIDENOTE: Melania Trump spoke with Anderson Cooper and she told him that the only damn thing that her husband, the dip stick, douche bag puts in his mouth are Big Macs, Whopper Burgers, Wendy’s Burgers, and usually on weekends Peanut Butter and Jelly Burgers.