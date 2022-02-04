Apprentice Contestant develops self awareness

Apprentice Contestant Joe Wurzel has surprisingly developed some self awareness, and has left the show.

The previously idiotic 24 year old said ‘I saw myself as a master of my destiny, a man of means, by no means, a man out of time and out of luck, but then I was listening to all of the other contestants, and thought these guys are complete pricks, am I complete prick as well?’

Joe’s friends Snotty Bob and Dave the Pipes were watching him ‘It was amazing, it really was, I mean Joe’s always been a bit of a prick, but watching him on the show, telling Sir Alan to stick his stupid job offers was the making of the man’.

‘If I can compare it to some scenes from some films’ said Dave the Pipes ‘it was like The Truman Show, where he walks away, or Good Will Hunting, where Ben Affleck goes to Matt Damon’s place for work, and he isn’t there.

‘It wasn’t like that at all’ interjected Snotty Bob ‘It was more like a deft blend of a Carry on Film, and the Benny Hill show. Dated, sexist, misogynistic and only really suitable as a form of punishment. I mean if you close your eyes, Sir Alan is a WH Smith’s version of Sid James anyway’.