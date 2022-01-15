Sad times in the soaps, still proving popular

Despite a number of bad things happening in real life, bad things happening in the soaps still seem to be incredibly popular.

A serial killer haunting Emmerdale, and a seemingly inept policeman not noticing that all of the deaths have happened since someone moved into the village. In Eastenders, Brian Conley has been doing something, whilst in Coronation Street, there is the bap/roll kerfuffle, and a front doorstep isn’t as clean as it is should be.

Community morale expert Sandy Shoes said ‘Yes, there is enough bad news happening in real life, but we all seem to like to see death and destruction in the soaps. I mean, if a place like Emmerdale had that many deaths, grudges, and gripes happening, people would be moving. If places like Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Eastenders can have self-supporting communities, with people living in expensive houses, whilst not seeming to be at work, then we have to think that maybe their form of society is the best one, where everyone is included, has a job, and a new love interest every six months. I mean, it is something to think about, isn’t it?’