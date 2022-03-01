Putin’s Nuclear Arsenal Put On High Alert

What? Putin puts nuclear weapons on high alert. Why?

Because Putin complains, people in the west are telling lies about him.

Is that guy still in grammar school? Put, Put, Putin don't cry.

Besides sounding like a school kid, Putin looks more and more like Macaulay Culkin in the Home Alone film. Warning that he placed Russia's nuclear weapons on High Alert sounds like a Home Alone booby trap warning.

And how about that bowling alley size table? Judging from its length (where Putin sits alone at the head for a one-person meeting), he appears to be Home Alone. Or maybe he has yuckie lousy breath?

The term High Alert even has a Home Alone echo to it.

So this same guy who jails or poisons his political opponents, has them fall out windows, shot in the back, or stabbed with an umbrella is a sensitive fellow with tender boo-hoo feelings.

Put, Put, Putin don't cry.

Rumor has it Putin may not be all alone. Black Water mercenaries are rumored to be in the vicinity. But on which side?

Putin will have a severe sob when he learns that Russian soldiers are driving their tanks around Ukraine, and when they run out of gasoline, they park their tank and walk back home to the Russian border.

Put, Put, Putin don't cry.

