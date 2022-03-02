Putin Wows In Blue Suit And Purple Tie Combo

It was his big moment on the world stage; with the eyes on the planet on him so it comes as no surprise that Vladimir Putin had to shine.

The Russian President, 69, showcased his stunning physique in the Siberian-made bold outfit, which was accompanied by a light grey shirt as he continued to spew his threats of a global nuclear holocaust.

The distinctive look - which he also sported during the recent visit to the Kremlin by Pakistan President Imran Kahn - featured a matching set of knee-length red socks.

Once again, Vlad has chosen to make a statement with his clothing and continues to be one of the world's best-dressed leaders.

"I loved it," said leading designer Tommy Gofigure, "what a combo, I mean, he just oozes style."

Do you want to dress like Putin? You can purchase an identical blue suit, purple tie, and grey shirt from any branch of Marx and Lenin's, who have branches throughout Russia. The total ensemble would cost around $150 or if you prefer to pay in Rubles, about ₽60,000,000,000.