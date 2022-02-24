Prince William Denies That He Is Cheating On Princess Catherine

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 24 February 2022

image for Prince William Denies That He Is Cheating On Princess Catherine
Princess Catherine says she may stay in California for a whole month.

LONDON – (UK Satire) – There appears to be a bit of a storm brewing in the house of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Tickety Boo News reports that William and Catherine are on the outs due to a report that was put out by Piers Morgan, which stated that William had a bit of a dilly dally with an unnamed manager at a local McDonalds.

Morgan refused to name the female fast food manager, but he did say that her initials are Z.Q.

Prince William is denying everything using the old Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump standard, cookie-cutter excuse that it is all nothing more than a hoax.

Princess Catherine says that she and their three children will be traveling to California to visit her brotherin-law and sister-in-law, His Royal Highness Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Meghan Markle the Royal Highness, the Duchess of Sussex.

Meanwhile her majesty the queen says that she is getting fed up with all this soap opera drama and may end up issuing fines to both parties.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Kate MiddletonPrince William

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more