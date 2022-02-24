Prince William Denies That He Is Cheating On Princess Catherine

LONDON – (UK Satire) – There appears to be a bit of a storm brewing in the house of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Tickety Boo News reports that William and Catherine are on the outs due to a report that was put out by Piers Morgan, which stated that William had a bit of a dilly dally with an unnamed manager at a local McDonalds.

Morgan refused to name the female fast food manager, but he did say that her initials are Z.Q.

Prince William is denying everything using the old Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump standard, cookie-cutter excuse that it is all nothing more than a hoax.

Princess Catherine says that she and their three children will be traveling to California to visit her brotherin-law and sister-in-law, His Royal Highness Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Meghan Markle the Royal Highness, the Duchess of Sussex.

Meanwhile her majesty the queen says that she is getting fed up with all this soap opera drama and may end up issuing fines to both parties.