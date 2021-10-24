Did Anyone See Prince William In That Dark Green Velvet Blazer?

See Prince William in that dark green velvet blazer? Wow!

Talk about the next James Bond toss-up, Prince William, would be a shoo-in if not for other responsibilities like future King of England. However, that dark green velvet blazer with the navy turtle neck had all the pizazz necessary to make him a real James Bond.

Previously, Spoof wrote Kate was slated to be the next Bond girl. So naturally this dynamite couple would haul in even more gold for England if both were in a Bond film. Right? Right!

Or maybe we are presently witnessing the Bond film. Their mission, which they appear to be naturally gravitating toward, is to save the British economy.

So William doesn’t have Daniel Craig’s head of hair. Neither does Patrick Stewart, Dwayne Johnson, Stanley Tucci, or Jason Statham (who once sold this writer a fake Rolex out of a suitcase adjacent to Harrods). Then there is also U.S. Senator Cory Booker and Amazon giant Jeff Bezos. Does anyone care to mix with any of them?

And when was the last time anyone saw a guy get away with wearing a dark green velvet blazer?

Maybe Kate and William are already in a royal kind of living production of a Bond film. So naturally, The Spoof is the first to report it and has the world scoop. Cry your hearts out New York Times, Guardian, Washington Post, Evening Standard, and Economist.

Kate and William are presently starring in a daily, live version of a James Bond film and will save the British economy.

