Prince George A Bit Of A Fanny

Royal watchers are saying that Prince George, the son of the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, is having a hard time coming to terms with just how awful things are in the real world around him.

William has revealed that George "was in tears" over a Sir Richard Attenborough wildlife ddocumentary on the subject of 'animal extinction', and had to be cuddled.

In the past, said the Duke, he has also struggled with the topic of pollution, bemoaning the inescapable truth that "England's green and pleasant land is being torn asunder", even though the farthest the tot, 7, has travelled is Hyde Park Corner.

George has a poster of Greta Thunberg in one of his bedrooms.

But if the environment and the shrinking animal populations cause him to get 'weepy', he has been left even more affected by other issues.

According to his dad, "Georgie can't abide looking at the plebs." And he doesn't care much for poverty either. The little prince has to wear extremely powerful sunglasses when he goes out into the public domain, to protect his eyes from ultra-violent radiation emanating from the grisly underclasses.

Should he be exposed to the sight of the poor, criminals, ruffians, gatherings of youths, football supporters, the underprivileged, or a dole queue, he breaks into a sweat, and develops a nasty rash.

The Duke laughed: